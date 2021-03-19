Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,543. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.50. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -260.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

