Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,558 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.99 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

