Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Orange stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Orange by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

