Orbit Chain (ORC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $32.83 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $514.44 million and $32.83 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001879 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00630633 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024536 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033741 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

ORC is a token. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.