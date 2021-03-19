O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $487.59.

ORLY stock opened at $482.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

