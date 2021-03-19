Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $257.68 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $257.68 million and $65.95 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00640692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00069295 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00034951 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,728,130 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

