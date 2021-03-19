Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Announces Earnings Results

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $18.65.

OCDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

