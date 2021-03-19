OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Acquires $172,050.00 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $50.36 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $57.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.79 million, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

