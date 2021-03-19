OSB Group (LON:OSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Numis Securities

Numis Securities lowered shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 468 ($6.11) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OSB Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 388 ($5.07).

Get OSB Group alerts:

LON:OSB opened at GBX 430.20 ($5.62) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 431.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 375.96.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.