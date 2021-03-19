Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSMT. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

