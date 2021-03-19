Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,972 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,869 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Service Co. International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,563,000 after acquiring an additional 195,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,323,000 after acquiring an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,366,000 after acquiring an additional 789,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,321,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $48.82 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

