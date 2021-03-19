Ossiam Has $201,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 479.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 119,056 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,384,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 237.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after purchasing an additional 77,914 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,436.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,735.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,491.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.38 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8,975.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

