Ossiam Invests $118,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,768,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC opened at $267.67 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,784.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

