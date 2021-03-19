Ossiam Makes New $142,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ossiam acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $246,392,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 255,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $131.88 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of -183.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

