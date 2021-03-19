Ossiam Purchases New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $288.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

