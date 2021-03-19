Ossiam Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ossiam boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2,631.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

