Ossiam Sells 3,077 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ossiam decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 28,235.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,084 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $409,740.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,444. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

