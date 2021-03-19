Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $36,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PTMC opened at $34.79 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42.

