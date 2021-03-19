Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,209,641 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $49,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after acquiring an additional 696,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $3,092,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,779,934.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock worth $79,945,094. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

