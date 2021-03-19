Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

