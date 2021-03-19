PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.19

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 9951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.