PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Trading Up 8.8% After Analyst Upgrade

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $59.00. The company traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $40.88. 109,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,479,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,288,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 127,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $5,773,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,887,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,574,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,659 shares of company stock worth $14,574,017 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

