Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,314.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

