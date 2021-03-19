Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Palomer have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Based on operational excellence, Palomar affirmed adjusted net income between $62 million and $67 million for 2021.However, its exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, it strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, high costs can strain margin expansion.”

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.23.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $593,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $121,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,200 shares of company stock worth $8,145,668. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Palomar by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

