Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Down 2.1%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) shares were down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$41.42 and last traded at C$41.91. Approximately 424,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 570,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “na” rating and a C$49.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

