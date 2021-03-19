Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.