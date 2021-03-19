Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1,084.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chase by 7.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chase by 323.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Chase by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chase by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chase by 40.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $57,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $66,557.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,089 shares of company stock worth $337,112. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.