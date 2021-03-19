Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 409 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,750.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 746,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,210 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,610,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $96.76 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.