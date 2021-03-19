Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLX opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $657.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

BLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

