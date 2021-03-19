Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,413 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 222,139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $877.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

