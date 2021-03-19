Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Spire by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spire by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Spire by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

SR opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.