Park Aerospace Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE PKE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 238,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,852. Park Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $285.54 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

