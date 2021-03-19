Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.80.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $315.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.51 and a 52-week high of $321.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 658.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 108,898 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.