PARSIQ Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.29 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $184.82 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00002861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00079898 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.