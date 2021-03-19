Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley cut Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Partners Group stock traded up $8.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,255.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 110. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $563.00 and a 52 week high of $1,304.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,231.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,094.98.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

