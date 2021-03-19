Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 230.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

