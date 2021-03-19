Paul E. Szurek Sells 7,524 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $885,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,162,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE COR opened at $114.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

