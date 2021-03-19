Paul Edward Walker Buys 5,714,285 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 5,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

