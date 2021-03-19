PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,841. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 million, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

