PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 628,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 11th total of 502,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 351.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

PDFS opened at $17.44 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $647.81 million, a P/E ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDFS. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

