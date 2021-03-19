Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $4,197,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,584 shares of company stock worth $43,876,550. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $102.74 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,467.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

