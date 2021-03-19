Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Gap Up to $17.34

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.34 ($0.23), but opened at GBX 18 ($0.24). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.02 ($0.24), with a volume of 302,765 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.36. The company has a market capitalization of £251.76 million and a PE ratio of -7.88.

Pendragon Company Profile (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

