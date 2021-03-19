PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases $1,730,966.19 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 26,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,966.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 70,668 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,260.28.

On Monday, March 8th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,347,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 133,383 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62.

NYSE PFSI opened at $65.22 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

Several analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

