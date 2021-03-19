PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PFSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of PFSI opened at $65.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $988,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 70,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.21 per share, with a total value of $4,608,260.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 330,482 shares of company stock worth $20,441,114 and sold 217,700 shares worth $13,552,883. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

