Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,933 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMAR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $10,407,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $3,395,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

