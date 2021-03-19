Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

GDS stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.79.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

