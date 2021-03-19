Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 93,682 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,682 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NTCT opened at $29.67 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

