Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5,917.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.