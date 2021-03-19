Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of KT by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KT by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in KT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,298,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,309 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KT by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 126,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

KT stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. KT Co. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

