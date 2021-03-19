Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $14.05 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

